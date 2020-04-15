New earbuds have appeared on Razer’s Chinese site, showing a pair of sweet little Pikachu-themed earbuds that come packed in a Pokéball charging ball.

The buds apparently only come with three hours of battery life, but Razer has managed to disappear this problem by creating the world’s most adorable charger: a light-up Pokéball with accompanying wrist strap.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

So while that three hours seems kind of measly, you have a valid excuse for whipping out a Pokéball in public and impressing embarrassing your friends/children/significant other.

At the moment, the new true wireless headphones are only being sold in China, so you might have to wait a little while if you have your heart set on replacing your AirPods.

The buds have been confirmed as having a waterproof rating of IPX4, which means that you should be able to use them in light drizzle (but no swimming out to catch water-types with these guys).

Other than that, it’s likely that they will have similar specs to Razer’s current true-wireless offering, the Hammerheads. While we haven’t tested these out in-office, a lot of users have found that the £99 buds are what you’d expect for that price. There’s no noise-cancellation on the buds and they come with a fairly basic app and control functions.

Razer’s Pikachu-buds are expected to cost a little more than the Hammerheads at around $120, but for that extra dosh you get a Pikachu stamped on the end of each bud and the all important charging case.

Related: Read our Pokémon Sword and Shield review

And instead of the standard set of humdrum commands in your ear, Pikachu’s little chirrups will give you gentle nudges instead, to you remind you to charge up and pair the headphones as needed.

So far there’s been no confirmation that the buds will land on Western shores, but in China the buds are set to go on sale April 16.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…