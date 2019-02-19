Razer Phone 3 cancelled? Layoffs suggest bleak future for mobile division

Development of the Razer Phone 3 has been cancelled amid layoffs within the firm’s mobile unit, according to new reports.

The PC gaming accessory maker has confirmed it has dropped 30 employees with a report saying the majority are from the mobile division.

A Droid Life tipster says the layoffs are from the mobile device and hardware engineering site of the company, with a few left over to work on updating the existing Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. Interestingly, the firm has also announced that Android Pie will be coming to the second phone next week.

Now the company has confirmed that 2% of the total workforce will be leaving the firm with others affected by the realignment being sent to work on other projects.

“Razer has made changes to realign our organisation and strengthen our path to growth,” the statement reads.

“We will centralise our resources to focus on key projects and improve our profitability. As part of the realignment, we shut down several projects and unfortunately had to part ways with about 30 employees (about 2% of our total workforce).

“Other employees of the affected projects will be moved to different parts of Razer to work on other key focus projects and initiatives which will continue to scale and hire.”

If Razer were to bow out of the smartphone world, before its third device came into being, it would be considered somewhat of a loss by many fans.

The first two phones were of surprising quality and were met with considerable critical acclaim. We praised the display’s variable refresh display, powerful performance and great speakers, which made the Razer Phone 2 a perfect phone for gaming.

Our reviewer wrote: “If you’re an avid mobile gamer or movie fanatic looking for a mobile entertainment centre, then the Razer Phone 2 is a great choice. The 120Hz variable refresh-rate screen is industry leading. The speakers also remain best in class and are a clear cut above competing phones.”

Would you be disappointed if Razer were to give up on smartphones? Or was its niche always going to be too small to sustain? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.