The Razer Phone was one of the most surprising handsets of 2017, and the firm behind it has confirmed that it’s working on a follow-up, the Razer Phone 2. Read on for all the latest news, leaks and rumours about the Razer Phone 2, including its purported design, specs and release date.

The original model was a big success for the gaming firm, and impressed us thanks to its excellent screen and speakers and outstanding performance. However, the Razer Phone 2 can improve in a couple of key areas, most notably camera quality. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphone so far.

Razer Phone 2 release date

There’s been no word yet on when the Razer Phone 2 will come out, but we’ve got a rough idea of its release date thanks to Razer’s global vice president Chen Xiaoping. Back in August, at ChinaJoy 2018, he said that a new handset from the company could be launched by the end of the year.

Specifically, we’re expecting it to land in November − a year after the original came to market. And, tellingly, the company sent out invitations for a launch event on October 10. Invitations that very clearly show the outline of a phone, and an outline that perfectly matches the original Razer Phone.

Razer Phone 2 design, specs, rumours and leaks

In terms of design, it appears there will be very, very little to separate the Razer Phone 2 from the original. A render leaked by Android Headlines shows a handset that looks almost identical to the first Razer Phone − from the front, at least − with the same screen size, same bezels and the same speaker grills.

The only thing that appears to have changed is the gap between the two front-facing camera sensors, which appears to be slightly larger this time round. And there’s that October 10 date again.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has published a legitimate-looking render that all-but-confirms that the Razer Phone 2 will look pretty much identical to the original Razer Phone from the front, but different from the back.

The leak shows that the new phone’s dual camera setup will sit centrally instead of being positioned in the top corner. The flash will also sit between the two sensors, and the Razer logo will light up this time. Previous reports suggest you’ll be able to tinker with colours via a pre-loaded Chrome app.

Xiaoping added that the new handset will use the latest Snapdragon processor, which at the time of writing is the Snapdragon 845 found most flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the OnePlus 6 and the LG G7.

With the Snapdragon 855 unlikely to launch in time, we’d expect the Razer Phone 2 to come packing an 845, which should provide a modest boost over the 835 found in the first-generation model.

And sure enough, a new phone believed to be the Razer Phone 2 was spotted on AnTuTu in September, featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage − boosted from 64GB on the original.

The AnTuTu listing also indicates that the Razer 2 will come with a 2560 × 1440 QHD display, which will surely retain the original’s 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Android Oreo rather than Android Pie.

Indeed, a Geekbench listing also spotted in September back this information up. It suggests that the Razer Phone 2 will have 8GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 845 and Android Oreo.

However, a Google Play Console listing spotted by XDA Developers says the Razer Phone 2 will instead feature the Snapdragon 835 and Adreno 540 GPU. This seems highly unlikely.

The listing does back up the 2560 × 1440 screen, 8GB of RAM and Android Oreo rumours, though, and it also corroborates a leak from noted tipster Roland Quandt, who claims the Razer Phone 2 will have Chrome LED effects for notifications, strengthening the links between the firm’s new and more traditional products.

We haven’t heard anything about the Razer Phone 2’s camera yet, but we’re hoping that the company gives this area some serious attention. If Razer can improve it while maintaining the phone’s solid gaming and audiovisual performance, then we’ll be very excited to see a successor.

Are you excited at the idea of a Razer Phone 2? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.