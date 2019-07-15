Razer Phone 2 and its amazing screen half price for Prime Day

One of the sharpest gaming smartphones on the market, the Razer Phone 2, is available half price on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Buy now: Razer Phone 2 half price for just $399.99 at Amazon

We’re seeing some truly awesome smartphone deals this Prime Day, such as $260 off the Google Pixel 3 XL and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But a top smartphone for half price? That takes the biscuit.

This is precisely what’s happened with the Razer Phone 2 though. Okay, so it isn’t as recognisable as the aforementioned big hitters. But it’s undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching smartphones of the past year.

Razer is a well known gaming peripheral brand, and its second ever smartphone follows suit. Pitched at performance hounds and hardcore gamers, the Razer Phone 2 features a number of gaming-focused elements.

The biggest of these is a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display with a quite staggering 120Hz variable refresh rate. This means that games run with a degree of fluidity and responsiveness that literally no other smartphone can match – not even the 90Hz OnePlus 7 Pro.

You also get a pair of front-firing Dolby Atmos-certified speakers that are the best we’ve ever heard.

Add in a Vapor Cooled Snapdragon 845 CPU (not cutting edge, but no slouch) and a healthy 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and you’re looking at a phone that will handle any game you throw at it with contemptuous ease.

This is a pretty unique smartphone alright, and at the current Amazon Prime Day price it’s an even more tempting purchase. The Razer Phone 2 is currently down to $399.99 from a normal price of $799.99. Like we said, that’s half price.

We’d recommend snapping the Razer Phone 2 up fast if you’re interested. Prime Day 2019 only runs until midnight on Tuesday, and stock is limited.

