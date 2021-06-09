Razer Opus X headphones leak via Android app

Razer appears to be working on a second generation of its non-gaming Opus wireless headphones.

Digging down into the changelog of the latest Razer Audio app on Android, XDA Developers found that one entry on the list of compatible devices is yet to be released: the Razer Opus X.

Exploring further, the app suggests the Razer Opus X will sell in five different shades: Black, Green, Mercury, Quartz and, mysteriously, “X Edition”. The site found images for three of the colour schemes, which we’ve included above.

As you can see, this is quite a change from the original Razer Opus, which almost went out of its way to hide the bold style that gaming accessories typically embrace. In our Razer Opus review, we praised a “wonderfully sleek” design that eschewed more garish design flourishes.

By contrast, these pictures show a set of headphones with a more playful edge and likely with a lower price point to match. The ‘X’ branding is used on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds, afterall – and those are a cheaper version of the company’s Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro buds.

There’s not much else we can glean from the pictures, other than that they seem to have the same layout as the original Razer Opus headphones and charge via USB-C. The appearance in the app suggests a release won’t be too far off.

Assuming the price is right and sound quality remains solid, Razer could be on to a winner here. Despite coming into the crowded audio market from the gaming sector, the original Razer Opus sits proudly on our list of the best wireless headphones you can buy today. If Razer can reduce the £199 asking price without harming the sound quality too much, then there’s no reason to believe that the Opus X couldn’t also make the list.

We have reached out to Razer for comment, and will update if and when we hear back.