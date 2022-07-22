Razer launches the world’s fastest wireless technology

Razer has launched a new HyperPolling Wireless Dongle which the company claims to offer the world’s fastest wireless technology.

With a 4000Hz polling rate, the wireless connection is 4x more responsive than the standard 1000Hz wireless mouse. A 4000Hz polling rate means a connected wireless mouse will refresh its location on your screen 4000 times per second. As you can imagine, this will result in an extremely fast responsiveness, which is important for competitive gaming.

This wireless 4000Hz technology is currently only available via Razer’s new HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. The dongle plugs into your PC via a USB-C connection and offers compatibly with select Razer mice such as the Viper V2 Pro, DeathAdder V3 Pro and Basilisk V3 Pro.

Razer’s previous fastest wireless technology was limited to a 1000Hz polling rate, so now you’re able to upgrade your Razer mice so they’re just as responsive as many high-end wired mice. The new 4000Hz wireless technology isn’t quite as fast as the 8000Hz polling rate of the wired Razer Viper 8K, but it’s still nevertheless a remarkable achievement.

The dongle is shaped like a small prism and weighs a dainty 13 grams. It features an LED light up top, which can be configured to indicate either the connection status, battery status, or to only flash up as a battery warning.

Via the Razer Synapse software, you can lower the polling rate to 125Hz, 500Hz, 1000Hz or 2000Hz. A higher polling rate requires more processing power, and so may result in reduced frame rates when playing CPU-intensive games. So if you’re playing a game that doesn’t require a super-fast polling rate (such as Stardew Valley or Planet Coaster) it makes sense to lower the performance.

Razer says you can even set a specific polling rate to each game in your library, so it will automatically change when booting up a game in the future.

The HyperPolling Wireless Dongle will be priced at $29.99, and is available to order today.