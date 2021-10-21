Razer launches a range of glow-up PC components

Razer has been one of the leaders of the peripheral market for a long time now, while also making big strides with its laptops. But now the company looks to be broadening its remit even further with a new range of PC components.

Team green has cited Corsair as an influence for branching out into the PC gaming component sector. It makes a lot of sense for Razer, given it’s already one of the most well-known brands for PC gaming.

From fans to power supplies, here are all the new PC component products that Razer has revealed today:

Razer Kunai

The first component that Razer revealed is the Razer Kunai, which is a high-performance PC fan available in both 120mm and 140mm sizes.

Razer claims they come with the industry’s latest hydraulic bearing technology, designed to maximise airflow performance and keep your system as cool as possible.

The RGB lighting around the rim of your fan can be customised via Razer Synapse, so can glow in unison with your Razer peripherals. You can toggle the lighting off if you prefer, but there is no non-RGB lighting version if you want to push down the price.

The Razer Kunai will be priced at $44.99 / €49.99, and will launch on 21 October. Razer will also launch a Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller that can support up to eight Kunai fans. This will cost $49.99 / €54.99.

Razer Hanbo

The Razer Hanbo is an all-in-one liquid cooler that has been designed with help from Asetek. It’s available with both 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes, and is yet another component that will be decorated with RGB lighting.

Razer claims the Hunbo has a “silent operation” and been designed for a “max thermal performance”. It’s confirmed to support both AMD and Intel chipsets too.

The Razer Hanbo is set to launch this November, although pricing details are still under wraps.

Razer Katana

Razer will also be launching a new ATX power supply called the Razer Katana. There will be a range of wattage options available from 750W all the way up to 12000W with a Platimun rating.

There will also be a Titanium-rated 1600W Katana, just in case you’re building a really power-hungry system.

Razer claims the Katana has been designed with “premium components”, and has once again lavished the component with – you guessed it – RGB lighting. You’ll have to wait until 2022 to purchase the Katana, with Razer yet to reveal pricing.

This looks to be just the start for Razer in the desktop component market, so it will be exciting to see what other products it’s working on in the next few years. For all the latest news and updates, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.