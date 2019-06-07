Razer has released a new “ultra-light” wired gaming headset named the Kraken X.

The Kraken X comes with 7.1 surround sound and is touted as offering all-day gaming comfort. The lightweight headset is priced competitively too – coming in at just £49.99 ($49.99).

Razer is looking to grab the attention who want optimal gaming comfort at a low price with a new wired headset. The Razer Kraken X comes in at an astonishingly light 250 grams – that’s over 70 grams less than its closest relative, the Razer Kraken.

The headsets are available now through the Razer store and are expected to launch worldwide over the next few months. The Kraken X is available in two colours – Classic Black and Console. The Console version is a blue and back colour scheme – looking as if intended to match the PS4s trademark colours.

The headset is capable of 7.1 surround sound – only available when being used with Windows 10 64-bit – and uses custom-tuned 40mm drivers, so it should offer reasonable audio quality. Though without testing we can’t confirm this.

When it comes to comfort, Razer has pulled out all the stops for this affordable headset. The Kraken X has memory foam cushions and eyewear channels – for the spectacled amongst you. There’s soft padding around the headband and clamping force to provide a secure fit.

The microphone has some impressive-sounding tech behind it too. The Kraken X uses – what Razer refers to as – a cardioid pattern. The cardioid pattern microphone aims to better record sound from the desired noise input – in this case, your mouth. The tech aims to capture your voice while blocking out background noise.

The Razer Kraken X is compatible with gaming sessions on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices – with the 7.1 surround sound caveat mentioned above. Razer also states an Xbox One Stereo Adapter is required for connecting to Microsoft’s console.