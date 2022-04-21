Razer is launching the Leviathan V2 soundbar for gamers

Razer just announced the second iteration of its classic compact soundbar for PC gamers, the Leviathan V2.

Razer just came out with its own road map for all the gaming peripherals that will be coming this quarter, and it’s safe to say that we’re very excited.

But one of the most interesting announcements was that Razer will finally be updating its Leviathan lineup of soundbars, which is a popular choice with PC gamers but can also be used to give your TV a welcome audio boost.

The Leviathan V2 features THX Spatial Audio, which should enhance the surround sound and stereo sound to produce intensified 3D audio that will compliment your games, and offer up a more immersive experience.

It comes with customisable lighting, powered but Razer Chroma RGB, which can be found on other Razer products, such as the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset.

The customisable lighting should allow for more personalization, and anyone who owns multiple Razer products will be able to link up the RGB settings.

Razer claims that users can switch between a wired and wireless connection that will provide seamless low-latency sound. The 65W soundbar has a dedicated subwoofer, which should provide a boost to the lower frequencies in songs and games.

The single speaker design is sleek and like its predecessor, the Leviathan V2 should be able to fit under your PC monitor or along a desk without issue, with the monochrome colouring meaning it won’t draw too much attention.

Plus, the Leviathan V2 comes with support for the Razer mobile apps and Razer Synapse Support, which will allow users to sync up the RGB lighting with other Razer products to create a customised look.

The Razer Leviathan soundbar will be launching officially on 21 April this year and will be priced at $249.99/£229.99/€249.99. We will be sure to update this article when we know of the UK pricing.