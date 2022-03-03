 large image

Razer introduces analog switches to its Huntsman Mini keyboard

Gemma Ryles
Razer has unveiled the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, which is the company’s first ever 60% keyboard with analog Optical Switches.

Razer Analog Optical Switches can detect how far the keys on a keyboard are pressed so that the key isn’t limited to one binary input, but instead progressive. For example, if you held down harder on the running button, your in-game character could move faster, while pressing more lightly will slow them down.

This better emulates how it feels to use a controller, and gives users finer control over the likes of movement. The full-size Razer Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard also features these analog switches, with our reviewer, Reece Bithrey, saying that they provide “one of the most rewarding and engaging gaming experiences around”.

The analog switches will give the Huntsman keyboard a finer degree of control, with the ability to alter the sensitivity presets and set double keymapping.

Huntsman Mini Analog Foam
Huntsman Mini Analog Foam (Credit: Razer)

This will allow users to assign two functions to a single key, depending on how hard it is pressed. So while playing a racing game, depending on your preset controls, you could go from a fine-throttle to putting your foot down in less than a second.

The Huntsman Mini Analog is also topped with Doubleshot PBT keycaps which offer a long-lasting textured finish that keeps it looking crisp even after extended use, according to Razer.

Made with aluminum, the keyboard should be sturdy and durable with a detachable Type-C cable for easy portability.

And since this is a 60% gaming keyboard, it doesn’t feature a number pad, multimedia controls or a row of function keys. Losing such keys not only brings down the price, but also frees up lots of space on your desk.

You can buy the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard now in selected markets (including the UK and US) from both the Razer store online and from selected retailers. It costs £149.99/$149.99/€159.99.

