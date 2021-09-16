Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard adds speed, softens sound

Razer has launched the Huntsman V2, the second version of its handsome opto-mechanical gaming keyboard, which is is calling “the world’s fastest.”

The second generation model keeps those lightning quick switches, but cuts down on the latency significantly while heeding the first-generation complaints about noise.

The new model adds a silicon sound dampener to reduce the “clack” of the keys when they bottom out. The sound level is kept down by “more generous lubrication” on switches and stabilizers.

Early reviews suggest the keys haven’t been silenced completely, but you’ll get more of a thud than the original’s “metallic scratching” this time around. However, Razer does say the sound-dampening tech has been added through the entire chassis.

The main premise of the keyboard remains the same. Those opto-mechanical keys use and infrared light source, which means you don’t have to press the key all the way down in order to transmit the press, unlike traditional keyboards.

“The Razer 2nd Generation Linear Optical Switches use an infra-red beam of light to activate the switch signal, which completely eliminates debounce delay, the delay traditionally built into mechanical switch keyboards to ensure a contact signal is a true keypress,” the company says in a display.

This enables Razer HyperPolling Technology to come into its own with a true polling rate of 8000Hz, which amounts to near-zero latency.

Razer says it has listened to feedback following the launch of the first-generation model in 2018. The company says Doubleshot PBT keycap will improve durability, while there’s a sturdy matte aluminium top plate that’ll ensure the keyboard remains rigid even when you’re absolutely battering it.

There’s a multi-function Digital Dial and customizable media keys that’ll be handy for non-gaming uses. As this is Razer, there’s a load of customisable Chroma lighting options.

The Razer Huntsman V2 costs £189.99 and is available now.