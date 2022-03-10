 large image

Razer launches a new microphone, audio mixer and Chroma solution

Gemma Ryles
Razer has introduced some new peripherals to its line-up, including the Razer Seiren BT, the Razer Audio Mixer and the Razer Key Light Chroma.

Keep reading to find out all the latest information on each product.

Razer Seiren BT

The Serien BT is the latest Razer microphone, connecting via Bluetooth and offering compatibility with a lot of mobile streaming apps.

It has an omnidirectional microphone and noise-suppression software, with Razer claiming that streamers can use selfie sticks and other mounts with ease due to the lack of wires.

You can attach the Seiren using its simple clip, so you can frame yourself away from your mobile while maintaining clear on-stream audio.

Razer Seiren BT

Razer claims that this microphone can filter out background noise from both indoor and outdoor environments with an option for high or low suppression.

The Razer Seiren BT is the latest addition to the company’s microphone products, which currently includes the Seiren V2 Pro, Seiren V2 X and Seiren Mini.

You can buy the Razer Seiren BT on the Razer website and retail stores, alongside other authorised retailers, on March 10. It costs £99.99/$99.99/€109.99.

Razer Key Light Chroma

The Razer Key Light Chroma is being marketed as an all-in-one solution that is powered by Razer Chroma RGB, which brings variable lighting to users.

You can create unique and engaging interactive streams with lighting capabilities, which are controlled through the Razer Streaming App or Razer Synapse 3.

Razer Chroma Key

It can sync up with other Razer Chroma RGB compatible devices, with the Light Chroma being capable of displaying up to 16.8 million colours.

Plus, it pushes out up to 2,800 Lumens, with a white temperature range of 3,000K to 7,000K, which should be bright enough for any stream setup.

You can buy the Razer Key Light Chroma on the Razer website and retail stores, alongside other authorised retailers, on March 10. It costs £259.99/$299.99/€299.99.

Razer Audio Mixer

The Razer Audio Mixer is a single-box solution that has been designed for streaming, with a range of direct inputs and a centralised audio mixing software stack that brings new levels of control to desktop streamers.

Razer claims that this is a simpler option compared to having a multi-device setup, with a fully customizable channel analogue mixer, so streamers can control multiple audio sources as they stream.

It should be easy to control, with direct input support for the most commonly used audio connections, like the hybrid-XLR, TRS Line In and Out and Optical TOS, among others.

Razer Audio Mixer

The software for Razer Audio Mixer is integrated with Razer Synapse 3, with support for all digital audio output sources, including sound, system, chat and music.

You can buy the Razer Key Light Chroma on the Razer website and retail stores, alongside other authorised retailers, on March 10. It costs £249.99/$249.99/€259.99.

