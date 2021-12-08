 large image

Razer has made a MagSafe cooling fan for iPhone gamers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Razer has made a new MagSafe cooling fan for iPhone gamers that will keep your device cool, with an extra dose of RGB magic.

The Razer Cooler Chroma is a new mobile fan that comes in both iOS and Android-friendly variants. The former features MagSafe support, so it’ll snap onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 using Apple’s magnetised connection standard.

Those mobile gamers with Android phones and older iPhones can go for the the non-MagSafe model, which uses a good old fashioned clamp to affix to the back of your phone.

The cooling system itself is comprised of an Electronic Peltier Cooling Tile heat sink that draws heat away from the phone, with a 7-blade fan then dissipating said heat at 6400rpm.

While a MagSafe cooling fan might sound pretty cool (pun intended), the Razer Cooler Chroma isn’t fully wireless. With no independent power source, you’ll need to hook the fan up to your iPhone using the bundled USB-C to Lightning cable. Which does threaten to spoil the aesthetic somewhat, we’d suggest.

Talking of aesthetics, the Razer Cooler Chroma features 12 customisable RGB LEDs capable of producing 16.8 million colours in a variety of patterns. If you’re an iPhone user who has ever found themselves looking enviously at the gaudy lights and chunky shells of dedicated gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 (hey, it could happen), this is the accessory for you.

The Razer Cooler Chroma fan is available to buy now for iOS and Android from the Razer US website, at a price of $59.99 (about £45).

