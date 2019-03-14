Razer’s mid-tier gaming peripherals level up with Kraken new prices

Gaming hardware brand Razer has introduced three more gaming peripherals to its lineup with the Kraken headset, BlackWidow keyboard, and Basilisk Essential mouse.

The Kraken gaming headset is more of a refresh than an entirely new product, replacing the Razer Kraken Pro V2. Not a whole lot has changed here, with the custom-tuned 50mm drivers untouched. Razer has improved the microphone though, with it now supposedly better at rejecting ambient sound.

There’s been some subtle design tweaks for the Kraken too, with the ear cushions now infused with cooling gel to prevent your ears hotting up after hours of gaming. There’s also now extra padding on the headband to ensure a more comfortable wear.

The Kraken headset is available in both Razer’s classic green and a bright Quartz pink. Razer has also launched a Kraken for Console edition, which features a black and blue combo option which looks suspiciously PlayStation themed.

The Kraken is available to buy right now from the Razer store for £79.99. Expect our review to arrive shortly if you want to know whether they’re worth the cash.

The Basilisk Essential, meanwhile, is Razer’s new wired gaming mouse. It has seven configurable easy-to-reach buttons which all use Razer’s Mechanical Mouse Switches for a satisfying crunch with each press.

A Multi-Fucntion Paddle also comes bundled in the box, which can be easily attached to the side of the mouse for even more customisation. Using the Razer Synapse software, you can set this paddle to alter the sensitivity when held or give it a keyboard function to use it for running or reloading a weapon.

With a 6400 DPI optical sensor, the Basilisk should be sensitive enough for most most gamers too, so you can quickly blast your enemies to shreds in the likes of Apex Legends.

The Razer Basilisk Essential is also available to buy on the Razer store right now, and will retail at a seemingly reasonable £49.99. Our full review will soon be up on the site, so keep an out it if you’re tempted by Razer’s new peripheral.

Finally there’s the BlackWidow, Razer’s new wired mechanical gaming keyboard. The keys aim to offer satisfying clickity clack feedback, while Razer suggests each key has a stunning 80 million keystroke lifespan.

With RGB lighting, you can set the many keys to glow an assortment of bright, punchy colours. Razer Chroma also allows users to customise the lights, with a claimed 16.8 million colour options at hand. Flaunting on-board hybrid memory and cloud storage, the BlackWidow can even store up to 5 profiles so you can keep your personalised settings no matter which computer you’re using.

Thanks to Razer’s smart Hypershift feature, every key on the BlackWidow can be turned into a macro key. Press your chosen Hypershift key and it will activate every other key’s secondary function, which you can customise via Razer’s Synapse software.

The Razer BlackWidow keyboard launches today on the Razer online store, and will cost you £199.99.

Like the look of any of Razer's new gaming peripherals?