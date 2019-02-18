The Razer Game Store is shutting down before its first birthday

We’re just 46 days away from the Razer Game Store’s first birthday, but the shop isn’t going to make it. Razer has announced that the digital game store will close its doors on February 28 2019: a victim of the company’s “realignment plans”.

Your games aren’t lost though: you just need to make sure you have the keys in either Steam or Uplay format. You can retrieve them before the February 28 cut-off point, if you’ve deleted the confirmation email you got when you purchased them. The company also says it will also honour any pre-orders made, should you feel comfortable letting it do so.

Razer says that you’ll still be able to get support or your purchase even after it officially closes, providing you speak English (gamestore.en@razer.com), French (gamestore.fr@razer.com) or German (gamestore.de@razer.com).

“It has been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you,” the company wrote in a surprisingly brief note announcing the closure.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible.”

Although the Razer Game Store is closing, the company says it will still provide games via its Razer Gold and Silver reward programmes, so you don’t have to worry about anything happening to your balance of virtual currency.

Discount vouchers need to be used in the next 10 days, except for Razer Store codes obtained through Razer Exclusives, which will be valid up to their normal expiry date.

Do you use the Razer Game Store? Where will you move to now? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.