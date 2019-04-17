If you buy a laptop over a desktop, you’re ultimately putting a ceiling on gaming performance. Even the best gaming laptops can’t compete with the kind of graphics cards desktop PCs can pack.

There is a way of making your laptop more like a gaming PC though, and that’s with an external graphics card. These eGPUs are docks that hold the graphics card, giving your laptop some much-needed extra power, even if it makes them considerably less portable.

Razer has just announced its latest model: the Core X Chroma. As the name suggests, it comes with Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the case, and it certainly has the potential to give your laptop a shot in the arm. It comes with four USB 3.0 ports on the back, packs a 700-watt PSU and supports up to three-slot graphics cards.

That’s why I say “has the potential to” rather than “will”: despite its hefty price ($399, or around £306) it doesn’t actually include a graphics card in the mix, so you’ll need to source your own.

If the high cost of entry doesn’t put you off, then be sure to check the specifications before you begin. It requires a Thunderbolt 3-equipped system running the Windows 10 October 2018 update, or a Mac system running macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra or later. If you’re using a Mac, you also should note that only AMD Radeon cards are officially supported, which limits your choices somewhat.

Its officially gone on sale in the USA today, but Razer says that other territories – including the UK and Australia – will follow in due course. For keen British readers, Scan has it up for pre-order with an expected release date of April 24. It’s priced at £379.99 if you can stomach that.

