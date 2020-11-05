Razer Book 13: Release date, price, specs and design

Bye bye Blade, hello Book. The new Razer Book 13 has just been revealed and sees the traditional gaming machine manufacturer take a hard left into productivity. While the Blade line is far from gone, the productivity shift certainly marks a new beginning.

The new Razer Book 13 is looking to be your next work or productivity machine, rather than Razer’s usual aim to get cash for a gaming-focused system. The new laptop puts Intel’s new Evo accreditation at its forefront, with a sleek form-factor, enhanced battery life and a plethora of adaptable ports.

Razer Book 13 release date

Razer Book 13 will officially go on sale in November, with the laptop expected to be more widely available come December.

The new Intel Evo Razer laptop comes in three models, one of which will only be available directly from the RazerStore. The base Intel 11th Gen i5 model is the exclusive device, while the higher-end Intel 11th Gen i7 models will be made available across numerous retailers.

Razer Book 13 price

The pricing of the new Razer Book starts at £1199 for the base model (only available from RazerStore).

The Intel 11th Gen i7 model that features a FHD+ Touch display will cost £1579, while the UHD+ Touch version has its price set at £1999.

Razer Book 13 specs

We’ve touched on the different specs a tad already but here’s the full rundown of the Razer Book 13 specifications across the three models:

Price £1199 £1579 £1999 Display FHD+ Non Touch FHD+ Touch UHD+ Touch CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR4X z 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15.15mm 296 x 199 x 15.15mm 296 x 199 x 15.15mm Weight 1.34kg 1.4kg 1.4kg

Aside from the nitty-gritty of the spec sheet, a big selling point of the new Razer Book is its Intel Evo accreditation. The new Razer productivity machine has earned the new badge with its touted 14+ hours battery life, instant wake, modern standby and fast charging efforts.

If you want a model that’s Intel Evo certified, you’ll have to go for one of the i7 models, as the i5 doesn’t meet the requirements of the Intel programme.

Razer Book 13 design

The design of the new Razer Book falls very much in line with Razer’s Blade line, with a design similar to the Razer Blade 15 2020 and a similar footprint to the Razer Blade Stealth 2020.

The main differences come in the form of the productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio and super-slim bezels. Like the Razer Blade Stealth models that opt out of a dedicated GPU, the Razer Book 13 is also only available in Mercury White.

For ports, you get an extremely good selection for a smaller laptop. There’s two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full size HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.2 port, a MicroSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Thunderbolt 4 ports allow for charging and eGPU functionality from either side of the device.

