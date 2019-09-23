Razer Blade Pro 2017 gets an immense display upgrade

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop has been further boosted with a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate – making it the first of its kind.

The highest-end version of the premium portable rig rocks a Core i7-9750H processor and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. There’s also 16GB of DDR4 and 1TB PCIe SSD.

The 4K touchscreen display theoretically promises the 4K resolution gaming with an incredible refresh-rate of 120 frames per second, while also covering 100% of the Adobe RGB space.

However, that’s going to be incredibly demanding even for a laptop with that level of processing and graphics power. If you are able to succeed you’ll probably want to run the laptop off the mains than rely on the battery life.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is known to be the pinnacle of mobile gaming performance,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Division. “Now we have upgraded it with the most stunning display technology available in a 17-inch laptop.”

From a connectivity standpoint, it’s got a UHS-III SD Card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. The model costs $3,699.99 USD / 3,999.99€ and is out in the US today. It’s coming to the UK and Germany before the end of the year.

We’re yet to publish our full review of the original Razer Blade Pro 17 released earlier this year. However, our key complaint was the lack of a 4K display to make use of all that power. Here, the gaming hardware giant has rectified that.

Our reviewer wrote: “Overall, the Razer Blade Pro 17 looks a really stellar premium package. While it’s still pretty hefty, this looks to be one of the most powerful 17-inch gaming laptops that is actually a portable by both name and design. My only concern is the limited configuration options, particularly the lack of a 4K display, as the Full HD panel won’t take advantage of the oodles of power on offer here.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …