Razer Blade Pro 17 2020: Release date, price, specs and design

The Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 is a newly refreshed model of Razer’s biggest gaming laptop, with new upgrades providing a boost in performance and a whopper of a 300Hz refresh rate for the 17-inch screen.

The integrated Intel 10th Gen H-Series chip will be boosting CPU frequency speeds up to 5.1GHz and enabling support for WiFi 6, while the optional Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU is as powerful as you can get for laptop graphics.

Razer is also bumping the max refresh speed up to 300Hz for the Full HD model, although the 4K configuration is still limited to 120Hz – understandable considering it will be hard to push any game beyond 120fps when running in Ultra HD.

The design remains largely the same as the 2019 iteration, but with Razer’s classic anodised finish and sleek frame still looking classy as ever, it’s hard to see where there could be further improvements.

For more details on the Razer Blade Pro 17 keep scrolling down, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for the eventual review.

Related: Razer Blade 15 2020

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 release date – When will it launch?

Razer is yet to confirm an official release date, but we reckon the Razer Blade Pro 17 could arrive within the next couple of months.

That said, the Covid-19 pandemic has likely caused many disruptions to supply chains, so don’t rule out delays. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The Razer Blade Pro 17 has a €2899.99 starting price, which sees the laptop fitted with an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 300Hz Full HD screen and 512GB SSD.

The most expensive model costs a whopping €4199.99 but boasts an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, 120HZ 4K screen and 1TB SSD.

The Intel Core i7-10875 processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM remain consistent across the configurations – although the latter can be upgraded to 64GB if you fancy splashing the cash further.

Razer is yet to reveal the UK pricing, but we will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Hands on: Razer Blade Stealth 2020

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 specs – How powerful is it?

The Razer Blade Pro 17 has seen many upgrades to its spec sheet, as Razer has taken full advantage of some of the biggest laptop components launched this year.

Intel’s 10th Generation processor is one of the most notable, with the new chip capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz – this will not only give frame rates a boost but also cut down waiting time for CPU intensive titles such as Civilisation 6 and Total War: Warhammer 2.

The new Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q will also have a big impact on gaming performance, although the difference will likely be marginal compared to the standard RTX 2080 found in the previous Pro 17 iteration.

Razer has also integrated a full vapour chamber to attempt at keeping this juggernaut gaming laptop as cool as possible, while also minimising noise. We won’t be able to judge on the effectiveness of this cooling system until we test it out.

Display 17.3-inch IPS, up to 4K Refresh rate Up to 300Hz Graphics Up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Processor Intel Core i7-10875 RAM 16GB (upgradable to 64GB) Storage Up to 1TB SSD (plus open M.2 slot) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

The next big feature is the new 300Hz screen, which will be a massive boon for eSports players who want every competitive advantage possible.

Of course, only low-intensive titles like CS:GO, Overwatch and Apex Legends will benefit from such a high refresh rate. If you’re more bothered about visuals, then the 4K model will offer superior clarity while still offering a respectable 120Hz panel.

Related: Best Gaming Laptop 2020

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 design – How does it look?

There are admittedly few new changes to the Razer Blade Pro 17 in terms of design, with Razer retaining that sleek black aesthetic.

You still get an RGB keyboard here, although the arrow keys have been squashed down to half the size to make room for the larger shift key – we reckon this could prove to be a controversial move.

The Blade Pro 17 also benefits from up-firing speakers on either side of the keyboard, so you don’t need to don a headset to experience boom-tastic sound effects.

There’s a healthy offering of ports here too, with Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, HDMI and 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port all included. Razer has even been able to include a UHS-III SD card reader.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…