Razer Blade laptops pulled from sale in US, amid Trump tariff war

Razer has seemingly pulled its new gaming laptops from sale in the United States with the Razer Blade rigs no longer able to purchase from the company’s website.

Amid the uncertainty of United States government’s aggressive tariff policy towards China (and pretty much everyone else), it appears the manufacturer of some of the best gaming laptops has decided to hang fire.

Reports say the 2025 Razer Blade devices were listed as available for pre-order, but the Razer Blade 16 and others are no longer listed as in-stock on Razer’s website. Gamers in the US see a ‘Notify Me’ stock message (via PCGamesN).

The laptops section of Razer’s website currently only feature decorative skins for Razer Blade laptops and various accessories like docks, sleeves, cables and cooling pads.

The laptops are largely manufactured in China and, as of this week, goods imported into the United States from China are levied at 104%. Actually, at the time of writing, Trump raised them to 125%, which makes matters decidedly worse.

Although Razer hasn’t commented on the situation directly, it’s possible that rather than pass those costs onto customers, the company may have chosen to withdraw the products from sale until the situation becomes clearer.