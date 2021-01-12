Razer Blade gaming laptops see an RTX 30 Series upgrade at CES 2021

Razer has confirmed both of the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop ranges will be treated to a Nvidia RTX 30-Series upgrade in 2021.

The GPU configuration options will now max out with the Nvidia RTX 3080, which will be the most powerful mobile GPU for gaming on the market, capable of a 4K performance, ray tracing and DLSS.

Razer confirmed to Trusted Reviews that it plans to phase out the RTX 20 Series configurations, with the GTX 1660 Ti the only existing Razer Blade 15 GPU option to survive the cull.

Razer is retaining the same 10th Generation Intel Core processors as the previous generation for the time being, offering the choice of 6-core and 8-core variations. As always, Razer will not be offering AMD Ryzen alternatives.

Both of the new Razer laptops will be available with up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage, with the Blade 15 featuring an open M.2 slot for easy storage expansion.

Razer is also introducing Quad HD displays to its laptops, while still offering the usual Full HD and 4K panels for the Razer Blade 15. The refresh rate will now climb as high as 360Hz too, allowing for ultra-smooth visuals for the likes of eSport titles.

The Razer Blade 15 reportedly remains the smallest RTX 15-inch gaming laptop on the market, while the Razer Blade Pro 17 is among the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops available with 395 x 260 x 19.9mm dimensions.

The new Razer Blade 15 2021 is available to preorder now, with the gaming laptop shipping from 26th January at a starting price of $1699.99. There’s currently no word on the UK or European price, but we’ll update this article as soon as hear more.

Meanwhile, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 will become available in the first half of 2021 with a starting price of $2299.99. Keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews for further Razer news and the upcoming reviews.