 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer Blade 15 update finally marries OLED to the highest refresh rates

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Razer is working on a display holy grail for gamers! An OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate is coming with an updated version of the mighty Razer Blade 15 laptop.

The first of its kind laptop, coming this winter, will ensure gamers don’t have to choose between the superior brightness of OLED (400 nits to be precise) and the high refresh rate tech – considered so important by serious gamers – offered by LCD screens.

Now they can truly enjoy the best of both worlds. The new upgrade, which will arrive in the fourth quarter of the year, will cost a pretty penny at $3,499 (UK price and release date to be confirmed) though, as you’d expect.

The 15.6-inch display will give you the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, while there’ll be a 1ms response time for what should be a lag-free gaming experience. It could also prove handy for high-end video editors who love a bit of Halo Infinite on the side.

The OLED 240Hz display option maxes out at 1440p, rather than 4K, but the laptop also includes next-generation silicon like the 12th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with a NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics card. Beyond that, this beast will offer 32GB of DDR5 RAM, joined by a 1TB SSD. That means it’ll handle anything you can throw at it from a gaming perspective.

Last year’s Blade 15 (Base Edition) earned a four-star review from Trusted Reviews in March 2021, winning praise for the next-gen friendly gaming features, solid performance and fantastic screen for creative work and gaming. It offered a 165Hz refresh rate.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Razer Blade 15 (2021) isn’t the most exciting gaming laptop to arrive this year, featuring a near-identical design to its predecessors. This makes it a hard sell to anyone who’s upgraded their mobile gaming rig in the past year or two. But under the hood, there’s no denying it’s one of the most powerful gaming notebooks on the market, and a solid option for any player with cash to burn.”

You might like…

Best Gaming Laptop: Top 7 notebooks for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop: Top 7 notebooks for gamers

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: The Razer Blade 14 is 2021’s Best Gaming Laptop

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Razer Blade 14 is 2021’s Best Gaming Laptop

Alastair Stevenson 7 months ago
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Review

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Review

Alastair Stevenson 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.