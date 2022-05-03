Razer Blade 15 update finally marries OLED to the highest refresh rates

Razer is working on a display holy grail for gamers! An OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate is coming with an updated version of the mighty Razer Blade 15 laptop.

The first of its kind laptop, coming this winter, will ensure gamers don’t have to choose between the superior brightness of OLED (400 nits to be precise) and the high refresh rate tech – considered so important by serious gamers – offered by LCD screens.

Now they can truly enjoy the best of both worlds. The new upgrade, which will arrive in the fourth quarter of the year, will cost a pretty penny at $3,499 (UK price and release date to be confirmed) though, as you’d expect.

The 15.6-inch display will give you the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, while there’ll be a 1ms response time for what should be a lag-free gaming experience. It could also prove handy for high-end video editors who love a bit of Halo Infinite on the side.

The OLED 240Hz display option maxes out at 1440p, rather than 4K, but the laptop also includes next-generation silicon like the 12th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with a NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics card. Beyond that, this beast will offer 32GB of DDR5 RAM, joined by a 1TB SSD. That means it’ll handle anything you can throw at it from a gaming perspective.

Last year’s Blade 15 (Base Edition) earned a four-star review from Trusted Reviews in March 2021, winning praise for the next-gen friendly gaming features, solid performance and fantastic screen for creative work and gaming. It offered a 165Hz refresh rate.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Razer Blade 15 (2021) isn’t the most exciting gaming laptop to arrive this year, featuring a near-identical design to its predecessors. This makes it a hard sell to anyone who’s upgraded their mobile gaming rig in the past year or two. But under the hood, there’s no denying it’s one of the most powerful gaming notebooks on the market, and a solid option for any player with cash to burn.”