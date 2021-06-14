Razer launches its very first AMD-powered Blade gaming laptop

Razer has announced its very first gaming laptop to feature an AMD processor: the Razer Blade 14.

The new 14-inch laptop will feature an AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor, with 8 cores and a max boost speed of 4.6GHz. The chip will also be unlocked, opening up the opportunity for overclocking.

This is a big moment for Razer, which has historically worked exclusively with Intel on the processor front. Razer did not share any specific benchmark results to compare the performance to Intel counterparts, but did suggest the battery life to be around 10 hours for the Quad HD model when browsing the web, rising up to 16 hours for the Full HD configuration.

Razer suggests the Razer Blade 14 will become the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop available, despite having a skinny 16.8mm frame and a reasonably light (at least for a gaming laptop) 1.78kg heft.

Despite embracing AMD’s latest mobile processors, Razer is still sticking with Nvidia’s GPUs, with the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 all being made available for the 14-inch laptop.

Razer is offering two screen options with the Razer Blade 14: Quad HD with a 165Hz refresh rate and Full HD with a 144Hz refresh rate. The former will apparently support 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut coverage, potentially making it a good option for on-the-go creators as well as gamers.

Other than the new size, the Razer Blade 14 looks similar to previous Blade laptops with a CNC Aluminium build, glass trackpad and upward-firing speakers that sandwich the keyboard. Wi-Fi 6E will also feature to allow for blazing fast internet with compatible routers, while the Windows Hello Camera will allow users to login by simply looking into the integrated webcam.

The Razer Blade 14 is available to order right now, with a starting price of £1799 / €1999. And if you want to check out a review before hitting checkout, be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in the coming weeks.