Razer announces new gaming mouse in the Basilisk family

Razer is back again with more gaming accessories, this time a mouse with 11 programmable buttons for all your customisable needs.

Razer announced its newest gaming mouse today, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a wired gaming mouse that adds a wealth of new features to the series.

One of the newer features is the smart Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel that should provide gamers a smoother experience when playing games and switching between applications.

The Hyperscroll can be enabled automatically to shift between modes or toggle between three additional unique modes which include Tactical Scrolling, Smart-Reel and Free-Spin Scrolling.

Each mode offers something new, with Tactical Scrolling seen as best for cycling through weapons or skills with high-precision and what Razer describes as a distinct notched feeling. The Smart-Reel mode can be enabled via Razer Synapse and automatically switches from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster.

Finally, Free-Spin mode is best for smooth and high-speed scrolling and is suggested for when you’re quickly trying to cover content or emulating repeated game commands.

You also have the option to customise your mouse as there are 10 easy-access buttons and one customisable profile-switch button underneath the mouse.

This means you can choose how you set up your mouse, with options to set the buttons to push-to-talk or ping. There is also the option to reprogrammed secondary functions into each mouse button.

The Basilisk V3 also features 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones and an under-glow, with the ability to sync the lights to interact with in-game events.

Plus, the wired gaming mouse is also equipped with the Razer Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor, which includes features like an asymmetric cut-off, which gives gamers the chance to customise their lift-off and landing distance.

The Razer Basilisk V3 will be available worldwide from Razer itself and participating retailers from today and will cost you £69.99/€79.99 or $69.99 if you’re across the pond.