Ray tracing confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision and Nvidia have both confirmed the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will support real-time ray tracing, giving the popular shooter a luxury visual boost.

Ray tracing is a new RTX feature which renders light that not only looks more authentic, but also behaves more realistically, bouncing off objects and making metallic surfaces look shiny. This also allows the likes of glass and puddles to show reflections, so you can see your character’s face grinning back at you.

Currently, only Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards are optimised for ray tracing, with AMD yet to reveal whether its AMD Navi card can offer similar levels of ray tracing performance. For now, that means you’ll need a system with an RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti in order to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in all its ray tracing glory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare joins a growing list of games that supports the new RTX technology, including Battlefield 5, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and even Quake II.

Nvidia is widely expected to reveal even more games to support ray tracing during E3 2019, with AAA franchises most likely to be treated to the RTX technology.

But while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is confirmed to launch on 25 October 2019, there’s no confirmation whether ray tracing support will be available from launch day. We’ve reached out to Nvidia to clarify this so will update this article shortly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also support the RTX feature Nvidia Adaptive Shading. This may be less flashy than ray tracing, but it’s still massively beneficial since it helps to boost performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It basically works smarter and more efficiently, adjusting the rate of shading for priority on-display areas

Are you excited to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with ray tracing? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter