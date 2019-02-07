If you live in Cambridge (East Anglia, not Massachusetts) you’ve got a brand new shop on your doorstep. The world’s first Raspberry Pi retail shop opens its doors today, and it’s offering a new, exclusive bundle too.

Located on the first floor of the Grand Arcade in Cambridge city centre, the store – which the company describes as an “experimental space” – will offer merchandise and advice as well as the sub-£30 microcomputer itself. It’s open seven days a week, until at least 6pm during the week, with late openings on Wednesday and Saturday.

Related: Best Raspberry Pi projects

Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton told the BBC that the retail space would give “a loyal and highly engaged community” another way to connect with the company, as well as attract people “curious” about the product.

“There’s always a risk you can get complacent about your customers, but a physical store means we have a place for people, who are curious about Raspberry Pi, to experience it.”

Related: Raspberry Pi 3 vs BBC Micro Bit

Those curious visitors will be able to buy the brand new Raspberry Pi starter kit too, which includes the Pi 3 Model B+, a keyboard, mouse, SD card, PSU, HDMI cable, case and guide book for £80. As Upton explains, it contains everything you need to get started “apart from the television.” For now, it’s exclusive to the store, but will appear online soon.

We’re big fans of the Raspberry Pi here at Trusted Reviews, giving the Raspberry Pi 3 a glowing 4-and-a-half-star review back in 2016. Since then, the company has released minor revisions: the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and a slimmed down version called the Model A+.

As well as the actual kit, the store stocks a huge amount of merchandise from Babbage Bears to Moleskine diaries and mugs.

If you decide to make the pilgrimage to Cambridge to see it yourself, don’t forget your card: it’s cashless and will only accept debit and credit cards.

Have you made a trip to the Raspberry Pi shop? Show us what you bought on Twitter: @TrustedReviews