The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera module just blew our minds

The Raspberry Pi foundation has launched a new High Quality Camera module, which promises higher resolution photos and video and a range of interchangeable lenses.

The new module offers 12.3-megapixel photographs and costs just $50, while the lenses start at $25. Both are available to purchase from today.

A massive step up from the 8-megapixel v2 camera module, the camera is made up of the Sony IMX477 sensor, which offers 1.55μm × 1.55μm pixel size, which are double the size of the predecessor. It also promises back-illuminated architecture.

It is compatible with off-the-shelf C- and CS-mount lenses as well as the 6mm CS-mount ($25) and 16mm C-mount ($50) lenses the company is offering at launch. However, you can also attach a massive range of professional lenses to this thing, so the possibilities are quite something.

As well as the boost in image quality, the new module is designed to overcome the limitations of previous fixed focus modules used in previous iterations. This model comes with an integrated back focus adjustment ring and a tripod mount.

In a blog post, the company writes: “Versatile though they are, there are limitations to mobile phone-type fixed-focus modules. The sensors themselves are relatively small, which translates into a lower signal-to-noise ratio and poorer low-light performance; and of course there is no option to replace the lens assembly with a more expensive one, or one with different optical properties.”

We’re already seeing some excellent results from the camera. This avid dartist showed off the detail and plans to build an automated scoring system using the camera. This would be an amazing solution for web cam darts leagues, for instance, if it ever comes to fruition.

Raspberry Pi home brewers are among the most inventive people in the tech world for our money and we’re excited to see what they come up with the new technology.

