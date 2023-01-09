 large image

Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 adds autofocus, HDR and wider-angles

Chris Smith

The Raspberry Pi foundation has announced some impressive-sounding new camera modules, with offer higher resolution, larger pixels, wider angle options, autofocus, high dynamic range and night vision via infrared.

The upgraded Camera Model 3 once again starts at just $25 (around £20), which isn’t bad considering it’s the first major upgrade to the cameras modules since 2016.

The new module is based upon Sony’s IMX708 sensor. It’s back-illuminated, offers 12-megapixels (up from 8) and larger 1.40μm pixels and some lovely HDR imagery with 16:9 HD video.

There are multiple variants on offer. The standard modules slightly improve the field of view from 62-degrees on the predecessor to 66-degrees. However, if you opt for the the wide field of view motion, you’ll get a much broader 102-degrees. It also offers digital panning for the first time.

The biggest improvement though, might be the addition of autofocus. In a blog post, Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton explains: “Camera Module 3 introduces powered autofocus support for the first time. The lens assembly is mounted on a voice-coil actuator, allowing us to move it backwards and forwards relative to the sensor until a selected area (by default the middle) of the scene is optimally focused.”

You can see a demonstration of the new Autofocus capabilities in the video below.

You can also see a breakdown of the all of the camera modules to date. The Camera Module 3 works with all of the Raspberry Pi computers with CSI connectors (except the 400 and 2016 Zero). There’s also a new version of the M12 mount available from today, which costs $50.

The new line-up includes four options, with standard and wide-angle options and a NoIR variant available for each. All in all it’s a boon for Raspberry Pi creators who’ll now be able to capture much-improved snaps natively at a typically excellent price point. Happy baking!

Raspberry Pi Cameras

