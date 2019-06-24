Raspberry Pi 4 is out today and packed with more improvements and new features than you can shake a stick at.

The latest version of the popular computer science learning tool went on sale today with pricing starting at a modest $35. One major boost for the newest version of Raspberry Pie is the speedy 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A72 CPU. This means that the most recent model can execute more instructions in a shorter amount of time and is capable of around three times the performance speeds of the last iteration of Raspberry Pi.

Read our review of Raspberry Pi 3

Raspberry Pi 4 also comes with brand new expanded storage capacities. In the past, only 512MB and 1GB options have been available. Now you can grab up to 4GB of storage for your Raspberry Pi. The usual 1GB of RAM costs only $35, while the recently added 2GB of storage is $45 and the huge 4GB version will put you back $55.

The power connector has been traded in for a USB-C – giving it an additional 500mA of current compared with the old USB micro-B port. There are also two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports for faster data transfers and the type-A HDMI connector has been switched for a pair of type-D HDMI ports to make room for a dual display output capable of resolutions up to 4K.

Related: Best Raspberry Pi Projects: 15 taste treats to bake in January 2019

The system has been upgraded from Bluetooth 4.2 to Bluetooth 5.0 and supports wireless network connectivity. Not to mention the claims that the computer is silent and energy efficient, adding to the overall sleekness of the device.

The operating system has also undergone a handful of major changes. The updated version of Raspian comes with behind-the-scenes technical improvements, a modernised user interface and a bunch of updated apps such as the Chromium 74 web browser.

Related: This £20 Raspberry Pi Rival comes with 4K and HDR10.

Raspberry Pi 4 is available from approved resellers from only $35 or you can visit the Raspberry Pi Store in Cambridge to grab yours today.