Happy Birthday, Raspberry Pi! Celebrate with double the RAM on the house

Is there a more wholesome organisation in tech than the Raspberry Pi Foundation? The folks that have been warming cockles in this cynical old tech world have done it again today, by doubling the RAM of its base Raspberry Pi 4 model.

The non-profit is now offering the latest version of its motherboard for $35/£34, with 2GB of RAM instead of the standard 1GB.

A permanent price cut was announced to commemorate the group’s eighth birthday and represents a $10 saving. It’s the same price as the first RPi, released in 2012, but world’s apart in terms of the tech on offer.

It’s roughly forty times more powerful than the original, which was simply designed to get more kids involved in coding. The makers reckon that, for the first time, there are no compromises for the average PC user.

The Raspberry Pi foundation’s founder Eben Upton explains on the firm’s official blog: “Many of you set your alarms and got up early on the morning of 29 February 2012, to order your Raspberry Pi from our newly minted licensee partners, RS Components and Premier Farnell.

“In the years since, we’ve sold over 30 million Raspberry Pi computers; we’ve seen our products used in an incredible range of applications all over the world (and occasionally off it); and we’ve found our own place in a community of makers, hobbyists, engineers and educators who are changing the world, one project, or one student, at a time.”

If you’re comparing this with the ever-rising costs of smartphones, which manufacturers seek to justify by talking up the improved tech, here’s some food for thought. Compared to the original Raspberry Pi, here’s what the fourth iteration offers:

40× the CPU performance

8× the memory

10× the I/O bandwidth

4× the number of pixels on screen

Two screens instead of one

Dual-band wireless networking

Does someone want to explain to use why the prices of smartphones have surged past £1,000 in the last few years then? Insert Willy Wonka meme here.

You can snag yourself an RPi 4 at the Pi Hut. Enjoy yourselves.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …