With Rainbow Six Siege’s Phantom Sight update on the horizon, Ubisoft’s flagship shooter is deep into its fourth yet of regular updates and support. However, it’s also changed focus, moving from a more militarised FPS with different operators to a more outlandish hero shooter.



You can see it playing out with new characters Warden — dressed in a suit, and themed as a spy — or Nokk, who is dressed in military gear but looks more like something out of horror movie The Ring.

However, many of the older operators are clad in military uniforms: Russian operators Kapkan and Tachanka look similar, Castle and Pulse are very similar, and who knows who’s who under the similar looking gas masks of the SAS faction?

The characters have been given a bit more life with the introduction of Elite skins, paid-for cosmetics that breath extra life into several Rainbow Six Siege characters. However, these cost money, meaning only players with cash to burn can gain access.

Speaking to game director Alexandre Remy, he suggested these earliest operators might be getting

“I could see that happening. You’re talking about the legacy of the operators. When we designed the game we made the operators part of a unit: Spetsnaz, SAS, the GIGN. Now though, we want every character to have a unique personality.” Remy adds that while they used to try to make every character feel like part of the unit they belong to, the team has since moved away from that philosophy somewhat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the future, we decide we want to revisit these legacy characters, one after the other probably, to make them stand out a little bit more as characters in their own right.” added Remy.

He added that Hibana’s elite skin (pictured) is his favourite, adding that it’s true to her character but also makes her distinct in a game full of burly military guys and gals.



However, with no timeline for this suggested, it’s likely that any reworks will come in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 5 content.