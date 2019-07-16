Rainbow Six Siege’s client side destruction is getting a fix next year

One of Rainbow Six Siege’s most irritating features could finally be getting a fix, although not until 2020.

One of the most hard to explain but irritating parts of Rainbow Six Siege is the way debris is handled. The detritus that starts to litter the map as it is torn apart by gunfire and explosions is handled client side, meaning that the results are specific to each version of the game instead for all players on the server, meaning that certain players can have different sightlines.

For a competitive shooter, this is very much not a good thing.

This lack of consistency has caused disquiet in the community on and off since the game’s launch in December 1, 2015.

Now, Ubisoft has said that they’ll be fixing debris, although the fix will coming next year, and they’re not entirely sure what form that fix will take.

“We are currently in the design phase to determine how we want to approach this topic,” claim Ubisoft. “We are exploring and prototyping different options.” It’s a fix that’s been wanted for a long time, and with the team talking about plans for Year 5 content, it’s a strong sign that Rainbow Six Siege isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Elsewhere to be fixed is the recent exploit that can turn Echo drones nearly invisible, multiple sound bugs and connectivity issues.

A game as big and with as many new content drops as Rainbow Six Siege throws up a significant amount of things that need fixing. See the recent shield explodes that saw Clash banned and deployable shields removed from the game briefly.

It’s a positive, then, that the ever-growing Rainbow Six Siege team at Ubisoft is committed to keep fixing the game up, with another year of content meaning there’s at least 18 months of Rainbow Six Siege action still to come.

