Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Two, but there’s no sequel on the cards

Ubisoft has opened up on its plans for a next-generation version of Rainbow Six Siege, and it seems that it’ll look very familiar to fans of the original game.

Firstly, any edition of Rainbow Six Siege for next gen consoles the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two are unlikely to contain many changes, as the team are hoping that players from all platforms can play together, to avoid the fragmentation of the playerbase.

“We don’t want a sequel whatsoever,” Rainbow Six Siege game director Alexandre Remy said to newspaper The Daily Star at the Pro League Finals for the game in Madrid. Instead, the team at Ubisoft view the live game as a platform, with parity of experience for different players more important than creating a new game.

These fit with comments made by Remy at multiple times during Siege’s history. Talking to Remy myself back in 2016 he spoke to me about his dream for Rainbow Six Siege to have 100 different operators, with the hope that “a next generation letting us bring a fully formed Rainbow Six Siege to a new generation of players without putting off our current players” and it seems his tune hasn’t changed.

Several years later, moving into the midway point of the game’s fourth year of content, it’s looking increasingly likely that the team at Ubisoft Montreal are going to hit their once-optimistic 100 operator target, and with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox whatever-it’s-called on the horizon, it’s likely we’ll also see the game appearing on next-gen, too.

For now, we know next to nothing about the PS5 and Xbox Two, but with this we can add some more information: Rainbow Six Siege will be breaching its way onto new consoles in a recognisable form.