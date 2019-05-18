Rainbow Six Siege: Phantom Sight – everything we know so far

It’s Rainbow Six Siege update time, as Operation Phantom Sight is nearly here, bringing two new operators and a rework for fan-favourite map Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Trusted Reviews has everything you might need on Year 4 Season 2’s Rainbow Six Siege content, so read on to get what’s what.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: When’s the full reveal?

A panel unveiling everything to do with Phantom Sight is planned for Sunday 19th May at the Pro League finals taking place in Milan. Expect to see details on the game’s ranked mode, which is finally leaving Beta after three years, in addition to the two new operators and map rework.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: release date

A bit of guesswork here, but based on previous releases I feel fairly confident saying that the patch will hit the PC TTS (technical test server) on Tuesday, May 21, before emerging across all platforms as a unified release three weeks later, on Tuesday June 11, give or take a day.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: New Operators

The new operators hail from different places, with one hailing from the U.S Secret Service, while the other comes from the Danish Jaeger Corps.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: New Defender Operator Warden

Collinn “Warden” McKinley is a secret service agent with a pair of magic glasses and a mysterious inability to spell his own surname.

We’re not certain that suit is military issue.

“Preparation and improvisation are usually opposite concepts.” Ubisoft explains in the description to the video. ” Collinn “Warden” McKinley somehow manages to encompass both.”

Maybe this explains why he looks like an accountant.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: New Attacker Operator Nokk

Danish operator Nokk plays like something out of The Ring.

The hooded operator seems to have the ability to turn invisible at will, although it’s unclear if this just makes her invisible to the wide range of surveillance gadgets now in game, or she’s actually the Predator.

Rainbow Six Siege Phantom Sight: Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kafe Dostoyevsky is getting a rework. We don’t know how it’ll play yet, but the remodel is planned to help flow by moving the staircase next to the reading room, and also adding balconies.