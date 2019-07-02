Rainbow Six Siege goes back to the Wild West with new 3 v 3 mode

The latest limited time mode for Rainbow Six Siege is here, and this one is a doozy, pardner. The latest addition to Rainbow Six Siege is a Wild West-themed showdown with its own collection of Cowboy-themed cosmetics.

This mode is the most extensive they’ve ever done, too. There’s a brand new map, and the actual game itself is totally different, a three on three secure the area map that pits the attackers against the defenders in a new map called Fort Truth.

There’s no preparation phase, and everyone is armed not with their signature gadgets and loadouts, but with the BOSG 12.2 shotgun and the Magnum LFP586, and a stripped back HUD.

It is, in short, absolutely nothing like what we’ve come to expect from Rainbow Six Siege. Watch the trailer, why don’t you?

Each of the 10 operators involved has their own cosmetics, and so do the BOSG 12.2 shotgun and the Magnum LFP586.

In play, it feels like a tense game of last man standing action. The weapons here are single shot and capable — like every gun in Rainbow Six Siege — of downing players with a single round to the head. The fast turnaround and small map moves away from Siege’s usual patient playstyle, but it’s a nice breath of fresh air.

Also, there’s great cosmetics in there for just about everyone, adding cowboy hats and some Wild Wild West-esque flavour to your favourite operators.

There’s a small problem right now in that the map is dark and dusty and so many players are just selecting the recruit — clad in head to toe black tactical gear — and hiding in the shadows, but hopefully Ubisoft will put an end to that before too long.

The event runs from now until until July 16, and there are 31 different Western themed packs to get your hands on, with one for free the first time you play, and another unlocked through play. After that, you’ll need to hope you kept some gold from that great train robbery to get the rest.

