Rainbow Six Siege is having a free week (and a bit) to celebrate a new milestone

Rainbow Six Siege will be free for nearly two weeks, free for all players between August 28 and the release of new content for the game on September 9.

2015’s best multiplayer shooter is having a free stint, during which all players will have access to the 20 operators that launched with the game, but Ubisoft is also promising that progress made during the chunk of free time will carry over to the full version of the game for players that decide to take the plunge and buy in.

Doing that is worth it too, because there’s a 70 percent discount off of the Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate versions of the game, meaning you can get it for the price of an alcoholic drink in London (keeping this vague so that you it works for all three versions of the game).

Related: Best FPS Games

This would fit with the timeline for Operation: Ember Rise, as that operation is probably going to launch on September 10, although no solid date has been put forward yet. That operation gives two new operators frag grenades, which is excellent, but it also adds a new attacker and defender, in addition to reworking Kanal, which until this point was probably better known as Spawnpeek City.

Siege has grown exponentially with every “operation” released since the game first emerged, so this will likely always be true, but there’s never been a better time to buy into the game, with its teeming selection of operators and near constant quality of life fixes. Closing on four years since release, it’s unsure how many curious players are out there that haven’t yet given it a go, but as someone who’s been playing it for a few hours a week since it launched in 2015, I’d recommend giving it a go while it’s free right now.

Games Editor Award-winning (and losing) journalist, Jake Tucker created VideoBrains, a series of talks about video games. Jake has held senior positions at Pocket Gamer, Esports Pro and MCV, with bylines at PCGN, …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More