Rainbow Six Siege is following Fortnite and adding a battle pass

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a battle pass, it was announced during the game’s Raleigh esports major. This brings it in line with other live games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Rocket League.

But what’s the deal with Rainbow Six Siege’s battle pass?

First, there are going to be two different battle passes. Ubisoft is testing the waters with a free mini battle pass. This will be called “Call me Harry” and will launch with Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Ember Rise, running for seven days and offering seven tiers. It’s not just a test for the battle pass system but also an exercise in storytelling, as it will add some lore around the new director of team Rainbow, Dr. Harishva “Harry” Pandey.

It’s not entirely clear how Rainbow Six Siege’s battle pass will actually work, beyond the part where players will earn battle points for playing, allowing them to progress through the tiers.

It’s unclear if we’ll see challenges in the battle pass, similar to the weekly challenges that are tucked away in uPlay currently, but it’s unlikely they’ll be as over the top as those seen in other battle passes because, frankly, Rainbow Six Siege is a competitive shooter and if there are challenges that involve playing in a suboptimal way they could turn their games into farces.

However, it will feature two different tracks. A free track and a premium track. It’s expected to launch somewhere towards the end of 2019, if not early next year. The teaser trailer reveals charms, skins, and headgear in addition to stacks of alpha packs and XP boosters.

There’s no word on how much the full battle pass will cost.

