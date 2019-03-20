Rainbow Six Siege finally lets you forgive teamkills, as Reverse Friendly Fire comes to the TTS

Teamkilling can be a big problem in Rainbow Six Siege, to the point where developers Ubisoft are introducing a new mechanic to reflect damage dealt to teammates, maliciously or not, back to the source.



The mechanic, called the simple and easy “Reverse Friendly Fire” allows team-killed players to forgive the teammate that’s done them harm or let the mechanic kick in, unleashing the digital pain. It’s on the Technical Test Server (TTS) now.



This mechanic was first revealed a month ago in February at the Six Invitational in Montreal, but it’s just now ambling into the test server. Previously, kill two teammates in a Rainbow Six Siege match and you’ll get booted, with ever-lengthening bans for repeat offenders and those plying their murderous trade in ranked matches. However, this didn’t stop enterprising griefers from damaging players without killing them, and would occasionally punish legitimate players who accidentally landed a grenade in the wrong place.



The new system will kick in when players damage allies or the hostage using bullets, gadgets or operator abilities, and damage dealt with these after you’ve been put in the naughty “Reverse Friendly Fire” corner will instead harm you.



It’s a fairly unobtrusive system. If you plink a teammate by accident, you can apologise, the killcam will redeem you, and your unintended victim can slam the forgive button to let it pass without consequence. If you’ve done it on purpose or the person doesn’t vote, your game will continue as normal, provided you don’t shoot a teammate.



There’s a lot of questions and maybes here, but Ubisoft staff are claiming these will be worked out during the testing phase on the TTS the team are running.



Ubisoft has said they’ll tweak the mechanic once it hits the TTS, and keep tweaking until it is time to bring it to the main game. Hopefully this robust system will offer a proper fix.

