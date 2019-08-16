Rainbow Six Siege: Ember Rise – everything we know so far

The next Rainbow Six Siege Season is nearly upon us, and Operation Wind Bastion promises to bring us something you don’t see often in multiplayer shooters, a touch of Moroccan flavour.

Trusted Reviews has all the info on Year 3 Season 4 of Rainbow Six Siege content, so read on to find out what you can expect.

Rainbow Six Siege Ember Rise: When’s the full reveal?

There will be a full stream revealing the details of this new pack just before the Raleigh Major final taking place in Raliegh, North Carolina over the weekend of August 17-18. The reveal will take place on the 18th.

Rainbow Six Siege Ember Rise: release date

A bit of guesswork here, but based on previous releases I feel fairly confident saying that the patch will hit the PC TTS (technical test server) on November 20th, before emerging across all platforms as a unified release two weeks later, on Tuesday, December 4th 2018.

During the three weeks on the TTS, expect changes to come rapidly as Ubisoft take on feedback and use data to see what works and what doesn’t. This is an iterative process however, as… well, most operators are a bit work in progress when they’re first added to the game. This will be especially the case with the new operator, as it appears they’re adding a freaking grapple hook to the game, which is going to be a significant change, especially if it lets people get into places like the second story window no one can currently reach in Chalet, above the garage leading into the trophy room.

Too granular, I know. I’m just excited.

Rainbow Six Siege Ember Rise New Operators

We’re getting one new attacker and one new defender. Teasers have suggested we’ll see a grappling hook, and even an exploding deployable shield. This ticks off the Ember and Rise aspects of the Operation name, at least.

Rainbow Six Siege Ember Rise Map: Kanal Re-work

Kanal is getting touched up, with a full-scale rework. We’ll give you more when we know more.

