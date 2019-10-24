Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s Curse brings a spooky twist to Ubisoft’s shooter

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a new Halloween event known as ‘Doktor’s Curse’ which features a new mode, cosmetics and more to the tactical shooter.

Doktor’s Curse’s main attraction is a Monster Hunt mode which pits five players against an equal number of hostile monsters to contend with. Think of it as a twist on the ill-fated Evolve with all your favourite Rainbow Six operators.

Players can choose to play as either humans or monsters, the latter of which are made up of Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela. They can’t use weapons or anything, but traps and other resources are fair game.

Monsters can also turn invisible for a short duration, moving at a higher speed so they can escape from rival hunters with ease. It sounds like a fun twist on the usual Siege experience, all complimented by a wonderfully spooky coat of paint.

Cosmetic skins and other items from last year’s Madhouse event are available once again, providing players an opportunity to earn whatever they missed the first time around. There’s some delightfully haunting things on offer, too.

The event is now taking place across all platforms and will conclude on November 3, meaning there’s a chunky amount of time for you and a few friends to dive in and make some progress. I’m a bit rubbish at Siege, but a brief revisit shouldn’t hurt.

‘Rainbow Six Siege is the most satisfying shooter experience of this generation, and few titles can boast its depth and longevity. By bucking market trends and offering a unique experience, Ubisoft has carved out a sizeable niche with a focus on methodical gameplay and teamwork over the run-and-gun style of the other big shooters,’ reads our 4.5/5 review.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…