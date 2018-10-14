Raiders vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to stream the Wembley NFL game online

Raiders vs Seahawks NFL Live Stream: Kick-off, UK times and coverage

The NFL returns to Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday as the Oakland Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks. With our guide to watching Raiders vs Seahawks live online, you won’t miss a single snap. Here’s all you need to know to stream the NFL.

Both team have arrived in London with a losing record and are performing well below expectations. Jon Gruden’s Oakland Raiders are 1-4, with their only victory coming in a contentious overtime triumph over the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks are undergoing somewhat of a reinvention following the “Legion of Boom” Super Bowl winning days and have started the season at 2-3.

Both teams will be desperate for a win to keep their play-off hopes alive, especially after making the long journey from the Pacific North West, all the way to London. Both will have to the same the 8-hour time shift, which has become so key to the outcome of these Wembley fixtures.

The man to watch is undoubtedly former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who’s running as hard as ever in Oakland and will be keen to send a message to his old team. However, the bookies have the Russell Wilson as the Seahawks as the odds-on favourites to win at Wembley.

Seahawks vs Raiders: What time is kick-off?

The Raiders vs Seahawks game kicks off at the traditional 6pm (UK time) on Sunday. That’s in-line with the rest of the afternoon kick-offs stateside.

Seahawks vs Raiders Live Stream: How to watch Seattle vs Oakland online

Sky Sports has the rights to show the Wembley clash between Oakland and Seattle. Coverage starts at 5pm on Sky Sports Action. If you have a Sky Sports monthly subscription, you’ll be able to tune in via the TV set or stream via the Sky Go mobile app or website.

However, if you’re keen to simply sign up for temporary access to watch NFL under the lights at the national stadium there’s the option of Sky’s Now TV service. It offers access to one day, one week and one month passes to Sky Sports. The Now TV app is available on a wide range of smart TVs, set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android devices and your web browser.

Here’s quick access to the passes offered by Now TV:

Regardless of how you tune in, it should be a hard-hitting smash mouth affair featuring two of the National Football League’s most in-your-face franchises.

