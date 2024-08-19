Raiders of the Lost Xbox Exclusive? Indiana Jones tipped for rapid PS5 port

Microsoft plans to crack the whip in bringing the forthcoming first-party Xbox-exclusive Indiana Jones game to PS5, according to the latest scuttlebutt.

The podcaster known as Nate The Hate, who has been a reliable source of information in the past, says Machine Games’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release will be little more than a timed exclusive for Xbox gamers.

The game is coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass this autumn, but the insider (via Kotaku) reckons PS5 games will be able to take command of Indy’s adventures in “the first half of 2025.” That’s an extremely fast turnaround.

Microsoft certainly hasn’t confirmed this will be the case, but such news would be greeted with dismay from Xbox owners who may now be wondering why they chose to purchase a Series X or Series S console instead of a PS5.

It’s all part of Microsoft’s push into multiplatform gaming, which has seen the company allow hits like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves to cross over the gaming divide this year.

Microsoft has already promised there’ll be more games spreading their wings beyond the Xbox platform in the months and years to come.

Just last week there were rumours (albeit quickly shot down) that the cross-country driving game Forza Horizon 5 would be released on PlayStation. However, reports suggest a “big” Xbox exclusive is soon going to be unveiled as PlayStation-fodder. And with Gamescom getting getting underway this week, what price Indiana Jones being revealed as that game?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-person adventure game “that will take you all over the world, uncovering clues and solving an ancient mystery,” an official blog post published in January reads. “Become the adventurer in a race against sinister forces. Your journeys will take you from the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the arid deserts of Egypt to the lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai and the frigid peaks of the Himalayas.”

You can see the gameplay trailer below.