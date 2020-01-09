Quibi is a new streaming service that’s perfect for anyone with a short attention span

Yet another streaming service is about to launch, but this one’s different. Quibi is mobile-only, and will only offer shows that are 10 minutes long or shorter.

Having raised $1 billion in funds and drafted in top talent, Quibi is looking to ruffle some feathers in the increasingly competitive streaming marketplace. Its name is short for ‘Quick Bites’, and it’s set to go live in April in the US. A UK launch is yet to be confirmed.

Related: Apple TV Plus vs Netflix

The mobile-only subscription service will cost $4.99 per month, or $7.99 for ad-free viewing (via BBC).

Some big names are already involved, with Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and Bill Murray all set to contribute to the new platform. Spielberg’s upcoming horror series After Dark will apparently only be viewable, you guessed it… after dark.

Data from market analysts at Ampere Analysis shows that Quibi is leading the way when it comes to commissioning short-form entertainment. Almost half of those commissions are also unscripted.

The analyst firm says that Quibi, Snapchat and Facebook Watch “are driving a boom in short-form content”. Facebook is reportedly at the top of the short-form streaming pile for now, but Quibi is clearly looking to take its place.

Related: Will original content be enough to set Apple TV Plus apart from the competition?

The streaming marketplace is an increasingly crowded one, with Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus both launching at the end of 2019. Competing with these new platforms and with Netflix, as well as upcoming platforms, NBC Peacock and HBO Max, will be a huge challenge for Quibi.

Its unusual format does seem to offer something genuinely different though.

10-minute shorts seem far better suited to watching on the go and to sharing on social media, and it’s almost as if Quibi is trying to create and occupy a new space somewhere between streaming and social media. It will be interesting to see how consumers react.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…