Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx will enable powerful new always-on, always-connected Windows PCs

“The most extreme Snapdragon ever”, was the line that Sanjay Mehta, Qualcomm’s SVP of Compute Products proclaimed on stage at the unveiling of the new Snapdragon 8cx chip – designed for the next wave of always-on, always-connected PCs.

The 8cx shares in many of the technologies that Qualcomm showcased with the Snapdragon 855 mobile processor, launched just days earlier, but it steps things up a gear with an even greater balance of performance and power geared specifically towards connected PCs.

The notion of being able to treat and use your laptop in a fashion similar to your smartphone is something that chip-makers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have been trying to crack for a while now. Qualcomm made its first major play into the space just 18 months ago with the Snapdragon 835, which straddled laptops, tablets and smartphones. The subsequent laptop-centric Snapdragon 850, launched at Computex 2018, has already made its way into devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and the Lenovo Yoga C630.

The new 8cx is intended for the next-generation of always-on PCs, showcasing a more seamless integration between Windows and the ARM architecture on which the chip is based.

Unlike other members of the Snapdragon 800 series, the use of letters is a little unorthodox, with Qualcomm representatives explaining that the ‘cx’ stands for ‘compute extreme’. Despite similarities to the 855, Qualcomm was quick to point out that this chip has been engineered from the ground up with connected PCs in mind.

Like the 855 it’s based on an impressively efficient 7nm process, the first in this space. In lab testing against a competing U-series i5 chip, the 8cx doled out 2x the performance, whilst needing only 7W of power (compared to 15W) and what’s more, Qualcomm continues to develop chips with fanless designs in mind.

From the perspective of media and productivity, the 8cx includes Qualcomm technologies like Aqstic for enhanced audio support and performance, as well as aptX HD for superior audio over Bluetooth. The chip is powerful enough to run two external 4K displays simultaneously alongside a native Full HD panel and like the 855, it also supports HDR10+ content too.

Connectivity-wise, along with improved Bluetooth and Wi-Fi performance, the 8cx mirrors the 855 with an integrated Qualcomm X24 modem that accommodates up to 2Gbps 4G LTE data speeds. Qualcomm also hinted at the potential for 5G support (likely by way of its X50 5G modem) on devices further down the line.