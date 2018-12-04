Snapdragon 855: All you need to know about Qualcomm’s new 5G flagship mobile chip

Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit is underway in Hawaii and brings with it the unveiling of the company’s next flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 855. Here’s everything you need to know.

All the information featured here is based on Qualcomm’s day one announcements, with the promise of more details on the 855 being unveiled on Wednesday, December 5. Check back for more updates as they’re revealed.

The Snapdragon 845 made a home inside the majority of late 2017’s and 2018’s top-tier smartphones but in more recent months, it ran up against superior competition from the likes of Apple and Huawei. The Snapdragon 855 hopes to both tip the balance back in Qualcomm’s favour and introduce a number of new technologies as well.

Snapdragon 855: Creating the first 5G phones

At the heart of what the Snapdragon 855 brings to the table is 5G connectivity. Qualcomm spent the majority of the opening two-hour Tech Summit keynote waxing lyrical about the trials and tribulations of building a 5G infrastructure and creating a mobile chip to benefit from such a foundation, as well as the technologies that will help the 855 stand out from the crowd.

While 5G has larger implications for enterprise and industrial applications, the main benefit for consumers is the sheer speed boost they’ll experience. Once carriers properly implement 5G networks, users will start out with gigabit-class cellular browsing speeds, and they’re only expected to increase as the technology matures.

In the US, the likes of AT&T and Verizon are already testing live 5G networks and promising to deliver 5G-capable hardware in the first half of 2019. The same is true of EE in the UK, who has already confirmed that it will be launching 5G coverage in six major cities (London, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester), with an extended rollout covering a further ten locations before the year’s end. With this in mind, it’s important to be aware that you’ll only be able to benefit from 5G in specific places until it’s more widely available.

Expect high-resolution video streaming without buffering, near instantaneous downloads of conventional files and lag-free multiplayer gaming on-the-go to be among the key benefits of the technology.

Snapdragon 855: AI, security, gaming and more

Beyond mobile data speeds, the 855 will also debut the fourth generation of Qualcomm’s AI engine, which will permeate through everything from predictive search to machine vision.

In a world first, Qualcomm is also introducing the first computer vision ISP (image signal processor), called Qualcomm Spectra – dedicated hardware that will help inform machine vision tasks.

Qualcomm also unveiled what it’s calling the 3D Sonic Sensor – a consumer-ready ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can read depth data on top of the 2D image of your print. Confidently called “the most secure selection on the mobile market today”, the 3D Sonic Sensor will also be able to read the ridges and pores of your print, even if it’s covered in oil grime or water.

With users’ expectations of cinematic graphics, high-fidelity audio, fluid performance and long battery when gaming Qualcomm also made mention of Snapdragon Elite Gaming – a whole suite of features design to satiate gamers expectations, although details on how these actually manifest is yet to be revealed.

Snapdragon 855: Hardware, performance and release date

The 855 is one of only a handful of chips built on an incredibly small and efficient 7nm process. As with its key rivals, the smaller die size means less resistance and therefore greater power efficiency, resulting in longer battery life and better overall performance.

As for raw power, despite not presenting any concrete numbers Qualcomm assured everyone that the 855 offers a 3x overall performance improvement, compared to the 845 and a 2x performance improvement in AI tasks compared to rival 7nm chips that Qualcomm wasn’t willing to name on stage. By saying everything but their names though, the company clearly pointed fingers as Apple’s newest A12 Bionic chip and Huawei’s recently released Kirin 980 processor.

When will we see phones with a Snapdragon 855 inside?

While we don’t yet have firm launch dates for any of 2019’s major smartphone releases, Samsung Electronics America’s Justin Denison sat on stage alongside Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon at the 855’s launch stating, “we are going to be bringing a 5G smartphone to the US in the first half of 2019″ and continued “it’s powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset”.

No points to whoever thinks Denison is talking about the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10. In the US, Samsung’s flagship smartphones always use Qualcomm’s chips, whilst in Europe the S10 variants are more likely to sport the Sammy’s own Exynos 9820 processor instead.

