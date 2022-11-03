 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Qualcomm predicts big drop in smartphone sales

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

American chip maker Qualcomm has released a gloomy appraisal of the smartphone business in 2022, predicting a decline in sales of at least 10%.

The company, which is uniquely placed as the key chip supplier for much of the smartphone industry, addressed the subject as part of its recent earnings release.

According to Qualcomm (via The Verge), “the uncertainty caused by the macroeconomic environment” has led it to downgrade its projected smartphone sales for the year from a “mid-single-digit percentage decline, to a low double-digit percentage decline”.

Another interesting snippet of information is that the industry appears to have gone from worries over shortages to a troublesome glut. Thanks to the combination of a “rapid deterioration in demand” and “easing of supply constraints” in the industry, Qualcomm revealed that its “largest customers” – likely to include Samsung and Apple – were “drawing down on their inventory”.

In other words, because demand is down and supply issues have been at least partially addressed, there are now loads of smartphones sat in factories and on shop shelves.

We’ve reported previously on suggestions that Apple had reduced its supply order for the new iPhone 14 line amidst disappointingly low demand. Samsung, for its part, is said to be looking to the emerging foldables market to help give its sales a shot in the arm.

Google itself is said to be a little concerned at sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S range, with customers said to be slipping over to the iPhone. The Android maker’s own Pixel line is said to be selling well, but then it’s starting from a much lower point than both Apple and Samsung.

You might like…

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.