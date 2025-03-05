Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Qualcomm’s new chipset is going to supercharge your next phone

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

MWC 2025 has been host to a range of launches, from the high-end Xiaomi 15 Ultra to the capable Honor Pad V9 – but it’s one of the launches you might not have heard about that could have the biggest impact. 

The announcement in question? The reveal of the Qualcomm X85 5G modem. I know, I know, but stay with me here. 

Revealed at MWC 2025, the X85 is the latest in a long-standing collection of modems that Qualcomm has produced for mobile devices, from high-end smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max to cheap budget 5G blowers – and it’s a bit of a doozy.

When connected to a network that can deliver such speeds, the new X85 modem can offer up to 12.5Gbps download speeds and 3.7Gbps upload speeds, a boost of 2.5Gbps and 0.2Gbps compared to the previous top-end X80 5G.

Qualcomm also claims that the new modem offers improved reliability in congested 5G areas, better power efficiency, and more accurate location data. Anyone who has tried navigating the busy streets of central London will appreciate that! 

It’s set to be released in devices in the second half of this year, which means it’ll likely be part of the new iPhone 17 collection. 

With the iPhone 16e sporting Apple’s in-house-developed C1 5G modem, which has boosted power efficiency compared to the Qualcomm alternative, many assumed that it’d also come to the iPhone 17 this year – but subsequent rumours point towards Qualcomm once again being the supplier.

It makes sense, given that Apple’s C1 only supports a part of the 5G spectrum. It misses out on the all-important mmWave 5G support for its US userbase, and Apple is not likely to risk that on its flagship device. 

Of course, this seriously boosted modem will likely benefit not only the iPhone 17 but also late 2024 and early 2025 flagships from Honor, Samsung, and most other manufacturers. But we’ll have to wait and see for now.

You might like…

Want to try the new best PS5 features first? Sony is making it easier

Want to try the new best PS5 features first? Sony is making it easier

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Google Pixel Drop for March adds Connected Camera, Satellite SOS for UK

Google Pixel Drop for March adds Connected Camera, Satellite SOS for UK

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
MWC 2025: Everything announced so far

MWC 2025: Everything announced so far

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Lenovo Solar laptop concept could help you get outside more

Lenovo Solar laptop concept could help you get outside more

Chris Smith 2 days ago
iPhone 15 Pro owners get huge Apple Intelligence boost in iOS 18.4

iPhone 15 Pro owners get huge Apple Intelligence boost in iOS 18.4

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Google Gemini AI’s best new feature is ready to go

Google Gemini AI’s best new feature is ready to go

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access