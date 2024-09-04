Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X-Series with the X-Plus 8-core

Ahead of IFA 2024, Qualcomm has announced X-Plus 8-core, which it describes as a “breakthrough platform” that offers unprecendated performance and AI-powered CoPilot experiences.

The 8-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU that powers this Snapdragon X Plus platform is said to enable lightning-fast responsivess and efficiency to deliver 61% faster CPU performance compared to rival options which require 179% more power to deliver a similar performance. Along with its integrated GPU, the chip can support up to three external monitors at 60Hz.

Powering the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core is 45 TOPS NPU of AI processing power, which Qualcomm claims will “push productivity to new heights” in ultra-portable designs as well as prolong battery life.

At launch, Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated said: “the first and best Copilot+ PCs are powered by Snapdragon X Series platforms, launching a new generation in personal computing, made possible by our groundbreaking NPU. With Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, we are now bringing to more users these transformative AI experiences, and the best-in-class performance and unprecedented battery life of our power efficient custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU. We’re proud to be working with leading global OEMs and retail partners to expand our portfolio and enable enterprise customers and consumers.”

Select PCs that are powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core will be available starting today (September 4th, 2024). Those include models from Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, Dell, and HP.