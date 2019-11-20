Qualcomm bug may have endangered Samsung, LG, and Motorola phones

It has been reported that a bug from manufacturer Qualcomm may have compromised the data of phones made by Samsung, LG, and Motorola.

A bug from Qualcomm had exposed a vulnerability to critical data, reports cyber security firm CheckPoint. Qualcomm manufacture many of the mobile chipsets on the market, so the problem could have affected a range of handsets from popular manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, and Motorola. The vulnerability was located in the “TrustZone” component, which protects the safety of critical data.

CheckPoint have noted that the vulnerability has now been patched:

We have disclosed the vulnerability to Qualcomm in June this year and alerted them about the publication, only a day before the publication of this blog we were notified the vulnerability was patched (CVE-2019-10574).

Trusted Reviews has also contacted Qualcomm and the affected manufacturers for comment, and this article will be updated once we have received a response.

