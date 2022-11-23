Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 782G mid-range smartphone chip

Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range smartphone chip in the Snapdragon 782G.

The Snapdragon 782G appears to be both a direct replacement for, and a subtle revamp of, the Snapdragon 778G from last year.

This perhaps explains why the announcement of the chip has been so low key. Qualcomm has issued a simple press release on the product page of its website, rather than announcing the chip at its glossy annual 5G summit held earlier in the year like the previous chip.

So what’s new? The CPU element of the chip gets a faster clock speed, now at 2.7GHz rather than the Snapdragon 778G’s 2.5GHz, delivering a 5% performance boost. Meanwhile the GPU allegedly supplies a 10% performance boost over the Snapdragon 778G.

It’s a subtle evolution perhaps best explained by the Snapdragon 782G’s use of a Kryo 670 CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU. Those are the same components as the Snapdragon 778G.

Besides a subtle performance boost, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 782G will apply “effortless AI” to photography and communication. It’ll also be able to capture from three cameras simultaneously, while a Snapdragon X53 5G modem will enable smooth connectivity.

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is mentioned, as is Quick Charge 4+ technology that can get your device from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes.

Again, everything from those last two paragraphs sounds much the same as last year’s Snapdragon 778G. There really isn’t anything massively new here.

Even so, the Snapdragon 782G will almost certainly be powering some of the most noteworthy mid-range phones of the next year or two. The Snapdragon 778G has found its way into the likes of the Nothing Phone (1), the Honor 70, and the Samsung Galaxy A52s.